Elliott Raises $ 100,000 Reward – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML1df8e2810a95980e00a3098f4457dd5c13%

Chase Elliott got some revenge against Kyle Busch on Tuesday night, and then he let him know.

%MINIFYHTML1df8e2810a95980e00a3098f4457dd5c14% %MINIFYHTML1df8e2810a95980e00a3098f4457dd5c14%

Elliott broke Busch's Truck Series seven-race winning streak and collected a $ 100,000 reward at Charlotte Motor Speedway before mimicking Busch's post-race celebration of victory by bowing to the camera.

"Hopefully no one will hurt their feelings," Elliott laughed.

Busch looked remarkably upset after the race, but it had nothing to do with the bow.

He cursed in an interview with Fox after the race.

The interview was not broadcast live, but Busch said it "sucks when you start the race with broken pieces after sitting for six months." There will be some (improper) conversations when I get home. "

Busch was upset by a division problem that caused problems for his No. 51 Toyota throughout the night.

Later, on a Zoom call, he was informed of Elliott's bow.

“Imitation is the strongest form of flattery or whatever. But, hmmm, that's nice, "Busch said sarcastically.

"It was a thing of the moment," said Elliott. "I thought we had a lot of fun with this with Kevin (Harvick) putting the money in and Kyle was a good sport." It is not an excavation for anyone. He's just having fun. It was about beating him and we did it and we had a little fun. ”

Harvick pledged before the race to donate $ 50,000 for Covid-19 relief to any full-time Cup driver who ended up ahead of Busch. Marcus Lemonis, the CEO of Gander RV & Outdoors, which sponsors the Truck Series, agreed to match Harvick's promise, bringing the total to $ 100,000 for pandemic relief. Elliott, John Hunter Nemechek and Brennan Poole were the three full-time Cup drivers eligible to collect the reward.

%MINIFYHTML1df8e2810a95980e00a3098f4457dd5c15%

The victory comes six days after Busch destroyed Elliott in a Cup Series race at Darlington and two days after Elliott's costly decision to launch late on the Coca-Cola 600 opened the door for Brad Keselowski stole an almost certain victory from him if the race remained green.

"It doesn't make up for Sunday, but it was still a very good night," Elliott said.

It was the first Elliott Truck Series race since 2017 when he won at Martinsville.

He said he wanted to run in Charlotte only to beat Busch.

"It was about beating Kyle and we did that, so I guess I can quit now," Elliott said.

Zane Smith finished third and Brett Moffitt was fourth in the first truck race since February 21.

Busch had won 57 Truck Series races entering the night, the most of any driver in history, and seemed to be the favorite. But he was never able to chase Elliott down a long stretch of green flag to close the race, approaching 0.3 seconds behind the leader.

Busch started at 16th and quickly moved to sixth before problems with the separator forced him to fall into the pits and brought him back to 33rd. But the 210-race winner in the three best NASCAR series quickly returned to the race with a strong second stage and took the lead on lap 69.

But when Busch faced 34 laps to go, he dropped him to 23rd and was never able to regain the lead. Busch said the problem involved some front travel limiters that prevent the divider from crashing to the ground.

He said "they just broke. First lap.

Busch called self-inflicted problems.

"I threw it away," Busch said. "I had six months to prepare it and I screwed it up."

This was Busch's third race in three nights. He followed up a fourth place in the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday by winning the Xfinity Series race on Monday in overtime after passing Austin Cindric on the last lap.

For Elliott, the victory ended with a streak of bad luck and should help his confidence in the second Cup race in four days at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday night.

"It was certainly gratifying," said Elliott. "But it doesn't fix the last two races on the Cup side." Those were really important for everyday life and this doesn't solve that. "

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related