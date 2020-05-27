Ellen DeGeneres dragged by & # 39; manipulate & # 39; Mariah Carey to reveal the pregnancy in a previous interview

%MINIFYHTMLfeedc3c6aff6cdc62827f7ebf08d30bc11%

In a 2008 clip, considered by many to be "worthwhile," Ellen DeGeneres Show host can be seen teasing hitmaker "All I Want For Chirstmas Is You" to confirm rumors that she ate for two. .

Ellen Degeneres once again worried about an old interview. The popular television presenter landed in Aguas Calientes after a video of a 2008 interview with Ellen pressing Mariah Carey admit that you were pregnant at the time you resurfaced online.

In the clip, which many considered "worthwhile", "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"The host could be seen teasing the hitmaker" All I want for Chirstmas is you "to confirm the rumors that she ate for two. As Mariah seemed hesitant to speak about her and her husband Nick cannonWith personal details, Ellen tried to get the answer by offering him alcohol.

"People say you are pregnant. There are rumors. Let's toast not being pregnant if you are not pregnant," said the 62-year-old television personality. Mariah replied, "Don't argue with that. I can't believe you did this to me, Ellen. This is peer pressure."

Later, after pretending to take a sip of the alcoholic beverage, Mariah confirmed her pregnancy. "Yes, we are pregnant, this is true!" she said, sending everyone in the studio crazy. She went on to say, "It has been a long journey. It has been difficult, because I have been trying to maintain a bit of privacy." Weeks after the interview, it was revealed that Mariah had a miscarriage.

Viewing the images, fans quickly criticized Ellen for forcing Mariah to speak up about the pregnancy even though she was reluctant. "Why did you think it was appropriate to manipulate Mariah Carey into announcing her pregnancy on your show by trying to make her drink alcohol? Did you feel like a whore when she aborted, after you forced her pregnancy into the global spotlight against her ? will? #AskEllen, "wrote a critic on Twitter.

"Everyone is surprised that Ellen DeGeneres is here but we all forgot when she asked Mariah Carey that she was pregnant? And when Maria said she didn't want to talk about it, she handed her a glass of champagne and tried to force her to drink it. to prove she wasn't pregnant, vile, "wrote another fan. Someone else chimed in: "Did you try to force Mariah Carey to drink on her show to admit that she wasn't pregnant just to have Mariah continue and have a miscarriage? That was bad."