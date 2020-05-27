Elizabeth Banks teases Bigger Press Your Luck Season 2 with emotional roller coasters

%MINIFYHTMLceca42c0a9c7ded91597056b0c2b467813%

Ready to watch people press their luck at the appropriate title Press your luck? He is back for the second season, as is the host and executive producer. Elizabeth Banks, and she says the game show awards are "even bigger,quot; this year.

"The stakes are even higher," Banks taunts in the video above. "We've had big winners already, but that also goes down to very low lows because it's really annoying when you have a really huge amount of dollars and hit that Whammy. That Whammy is the most depressing thing that can happen to anyone." "

Banks has an interesting relationship with those animated Whammies, one speaks to him this season.