Ed Sheeran's mom closes a jewelry business amid the coronavirus crisis

Jewelry designer Imogen was forced to close her business due to the closure and social distancing measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ed SheeranImogen's mother has stopped her jewelry business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 60-year-old man creates thick, beaded necklaces and bracelets in various designs, including pieces that resemble the popular Liquorice Allsorts range of sweets.

After being worn by hit maker "Shape of You" for years, they have now become a hit with their famous fans, such as Courteney Cox – However, production has ceased due to the Covid-19 global health crisis.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, Imogen has had to stop trading until the end of this year 2020, as it cannot keep abreast of orders amid the current blockade and the UK's social distancing measures.

"Due to COVID-19, our online store is closed until later in the year. Thank you for your continued support," said a note on its website, according to the publication.

However, the website itself appears to have been completely removed.

Imogen has been producing jewelry for the star to sell at her concerts since before she found fame, and she saw the business intensify after her son became one of the world's most popular singer-songwriters.