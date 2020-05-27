Ebro Darden explains his comments on Doja Cat

%MINIFYHTML695a11b9429ee9e3407bf61ec505a0d813%

The Hot 97 presenter also went to the Instagram Live of the singer & # 39; Say So & # 39; Monday when she explained herself, but this time, he is not defending Doja as he says he is so 'defensive'.

While most people were eager to cancel Doja Cat for her racism scandal, host of Hot 97 Ebro Darden It was not one of them. She tweeted at the time that, instead of canceling hitmaker "Say So," he suggested educating her more about black culture. He was criticized for that and now offered an explanation.

"I guess she didn't have any black culture in her suburban wasteland. Her white mother probably couldn't help her, so she had some identity issues and you in chat rooms, so clearly there are some, if you like to be called the word n ​​… maybe she loves that, "he explained on Tuesday, May 26 on his radio show. "Maybe that turns her on or something strange. She didn't know what was going on. She didn't know what she was in for. But clearly there was some kind of mental identity."

Ebro noted that he was beaten because his situation was not very different from Doja's. He was referring to the fact that he and Doja both have a white mother.

Later, she addressed Doja & # 39; s Monday Instagram Live in which she explained herself. While Ebro seemed to be defending the musician earlier, this time he was not. Saying that Doja seemed "bad," he added, "Yo fam, you sound crazy defensive. You have something to deal with."

Doja was criticized after a video of her participating in racist chat rooms appeared online. She was also accused of mocking black victims of police brutality with her song titled "Dindu Nuffin".

On the controversy, Ebro wrote on Twitter: "Instead of canceling Doja Cat for having a strange fetish and identity problem possible to elevate her and show her that being black is beautiful? I guess she had no black culture in her suburban wasteland and white. Mom couldn't help her. And the chat rooms … "

In her live broadcast, Doja apologized in addition to addressing all of the controversies and allegations against her. "There is no better apology than me doing what I have always done, being live, telling them my true truth and being completely honest," began his Live. "It's a difficult time right now, but recording myself apologizing and recording myself sounding perfectly f ** k diplomat king is the biggest lie I can make you."

He admitted that "it is not perfect" and that "my behavior is not something that should always be followed," he added, "but I also have to defend myself instead of making a video that is diplomatically and politically correct."