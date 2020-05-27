East Market Clothing Store Owner Discusses Reopening – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML9e11ee8f24a0116abf7cd593aded298211%

(DETROIT Up News Info) – After being closed for months, retailers in the state reopen today. Shop on Top owners at Eastern Market say their doors are open, but once inside, customers can expect to see a change.

%MINIFYHTML9e11ee8f24a0116abf7cd593aded298212% %MINIFYHTML9e11ee8f24a0116abf7cd593aded298212%

In December, before life, as we knew it would change forever, CW50's April Morton interviewed the owner. The topic of conversation then was very fast until today and, of course, the pandemic is the dominant topic.

Deron Washington does not believe how quickly things changed.

"Suddenly, one day we were in business, and the next day it was like we had to close," said Washington.

Our interview was in person in December online.

Washington says that since the closure in early March, its store has really suffered.

"I am used to challenges throughout my career, but this has been difficult. It is as if my heart was taken from me," he said.

%MINIFYHTML9e11ee8f24a0116abf7cd593aded298213%

He hopes his trade struggles are now a thing of the past as he was allowed to reopen on Tuesday. Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that retailers may open May 26 as part of his Michigan Safe Start Plan.

"It was like wow, thanks, thanks, thanks Governor," he said.

Washington says it has prepared its store to follow the reopening guidelines. Gloves, hand sanitizer and masks greet you at the door. Plexiglass protects the cashier and only 10 customers are allowed at a time, by appointment only. Everyone is also encouraged to practice social distancing.

"My heart goes out to everyone who is a retailer," said Washington.

To make an appointment for the Shops on Top clothing retailer, call 313-974-6898.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related