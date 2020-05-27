drug covid-19: Antibody drug technology company AbCellera raises $ 105 million while working on COVID-19 – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLbf2f362a8d2c47b804e4a95d8befd80b13%

%MINIFYHTMLbf2f362a8d2c47b804e4a95d8befd80b14% %MINIFYHTMLbf2f362a8d2c47b804e4a95d8befd80b14%

Canadian drug discovery technology company AbCellera, which tests and identifies antibodies for pharmaceutical companies working on a treatment for coronavirus and other drugs, said Wednesday that it had raised $ 105 million in funds.

AbCellera has been working with the pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Co, which is developing an antibody-based coronavirus drug from patients who have recovered from the disease.

AbCellera uses computer vision and machine learning to quickly analyze data from human samples, and pharmaceutical customers then use it to develop drugs, AbCellera CEO Carl Hansen said.

The human sample is inserted into a credit card-sized device that has more than 250,000 "cameras." A computer reviews the human antibodies secreted into the chambers by the sample cells to determine which one has the best properties to fight a certain disease and is worth developing, he said.

AbCellera receives an initial fee for the work from the pharmaceutical companies, as well as payments for development milestones and, finally, also a small royalty, Hansen said.

Funds raised through AbCellera's latest round of financing will be used to hire an additional 100 employees, primarily in software and data science, Hansen said, adding that the company currently has 140 employees and plans to open a new installation of 48,000 square foot R,amp;D next year.

In addition to the latest round of financing, led by venture capital firms OrbiMed and current investor DCVC Bio, AbCellera also won a $ 124 million grant from the Canadian government this month to help build a manufacturing facility for the manufacture of Antibody drugs that would help in future pandemics, Hansen said.

AbCellera said it has identified antibody candidates for drug development in diseases including cancer, immuno-oncology, pain and metabolic disorders.

