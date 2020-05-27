Donald Trump's campaign team uses the T.I. to attack Joe Biden

%MINIFYHTMLa2a7f7b44eeed18903ab45ef14d7929f11%

A post on the president's official Snapchat account introduces the topic & # 39; Tip You Like & # 39; of Tip with parts of his letters that are wrapped to reject the Democratic presidential candidate.

Donald trump Once again he risks being hit with the accusation of illegal use of an artist's work to attack his political enemy, Joe Biden. In a cunning move that is likely to appeal to young demographics, the President's re-election campaign team has reused YOU.& # 39; & # 39; What you want & # 39; & # 39; like a diss song directed at the Democratic presidential candidate.

On Trump's official Snapchat account, his team posted a slide show of images of Biden featuring the song by T.I. However, instead of its original lyrics, "I want your body, I need your body / As long as you have me you won't need anyone," says the clip from Trump T.I. saying, "I don't want Joe Biden, I need Joe Biden / As long as you have me, you won't need Joe Biden."

YOU. He hasn't publicly responded to Trump's use of his song, but it's safe to say he won't be happy about that. The rapper previously made his disapproval of the president public when he was elected to the post in 2016.

"Donald Trump, this message is for you. My name is Clifford & # 39; T.I.P." Harris, "said the Atlanta rapper in a clip posted to Instagram at the time." I say this in the most violent but unapologetic way possible. F ** k you and f ** k what you represent. No one who supports me will support you. "

Last September, he also spoke out against what Trump stands for by criticizing the conservative figure. Candace Owens& # 39; support the president. "When you say & # 39; Make America Great Again & # 39 ;, what period are we talking about?" he said. "The period when women were unable to vote, the period when we were hanging from the trees, or the era of crack? In which period in the United States are you trying to make America like that again?"

Meanwhile, social media users have called Trump and his team over the use of T.I.'s song, with a comment, "Wheww the despair." Others predicted it was only a matter of time before Tip criticized Trump for the unauthorized use of his song.

"T.I. about to turn his vernacular [100] … dictionary in hand!" one wrote. Another commented: "I need @ troubleman31 to achieve a strongly worded cease and desist! Expedited."