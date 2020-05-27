Donald Trump threatens to shut down social media platforms – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML372331b1033aba497ed19e499e237b1c13%

President Donald Trump threatened to "vigorously regulate" or shut down social media platforms after Twitter's decision to put a data verification link in two of his tweets.

He wrote Wednesday: “Republicans feel that social media platforms totally silence conservative voices. We will either tightly regulate them, or close them, before we can allow this to happen. We saw what they tried to do and failed in 2016. We cannot allow a more sophisticated version to happen again. Just as we cannot allow large-scale mail ballots to take root in our country. It would be free for all cheating, forgery and theft of ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Similarly, social networks. Clean your act, NOW !!!! ”

On Monday, when Trump claimed that California's decision to mail ballots to all voters would lead to widespread fraud, Twitter put a link on one of his tweets for the first time. The link, "Get the Ballot Data by Mail," directed users to news stories that discredit claims of voter fraud.

Trump has been crying over Twitter's action, while other Republicans have demanded that Twitter put fact check labels on Democrats' tweets.

Trump's threat to regulate the platforms, or shut them down, is not entirely new. Its former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, came up with the idea of ​​classifying platforms as utilities similar to Facebook and Google. But the Trump administration has actually deregulated another part of the internet ecosystem, as the Republican-controlled FCC has reversed net neutrality rules at internet providers like AT&T and Comcast.

The First Amendment limits government attempts to regulate speech, not private platforms that have their own terms of service for users.

Still, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other sites enjoy broad immunity against third-party content placed on their sites through Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, and that has been an avenue that some Republicans have targeted as a way to fight what they see as bias against conservative voices. Last year, Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced a bill last year that would have amended the law to remove liability protection unless platforms could show through an audit that their removal practices content were politically neutral. The legislation, however, did not obtain co-sponsors.

Meanwhile, some free speech advocates are sounding the alarm about Trump's latest threat.

Suzanne Nossel, executive director of PEN America, said in a statement: "Her call to punish Twitter for verifying her blatantly false statements is akin to threatening to shut down a newspaper or television network over a report deemed hostile. Not only does it not have the authority to silence these platforms and users, the constitution expressly prohibits using the power of the government to demand retaliation against the speech. It is not protecting freedom of expression; it's cooling it down. "