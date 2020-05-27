new uploaded video: Dominic Cummings or the national interest? Legislator Grills Johnson
transcription
transcription
Dominic Cummings or the national interest? Legislator Grills Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson deflected a question from Yvette Cooper, a Labor Party lawmaker, about whether he would continue to defend Dominic Cummings, his conflicting adviser.
-
"As I understand it, I have said what I have said about the whole business. I think it would be much better if we could now go ahead and focus on the next steps." "Here's the problem, Prime Minister. The reason you're dodging this is because, the reason why you are not giving people a direct answer, is because you are trying to protect Dominic Cummings. The reason you sent all your miners to say crazy and unclear things is because you are trying not to incriminate Dominic Cummings and you don't want to apologize for him. The problem is, it means he's putting his political concerns before clear public health messages for parents with coronaviruses. You can choose to protect Dominic Cummings and put the national interest first. What will it be, Prime Minister? "Well, I think my choice is – the choice of the British people – I would want us all to do it wrong and that is as far as we can go from a lad or the party's political score and putting the national interest first and being very clear with the British public about what we want to do and how we want to take it.
Recent episodes in Latest video
Whether you're reporting on conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, or covering the latest style trends and scientific developments, Times Video journalists provide a revealing and unforgettable view of the world.
Whether you're reporting on conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, or covering the latest style trends and scientific developments, Times Video journalists provide a revealing and unforgettable view of the world.