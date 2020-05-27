Doja Cat responds to fans who try to cancel it: Good luck Motherf * cker !!

Doja Cat got on Livestream to chat with her fans after the most controversial week of her career and she had only one thing to say to nonessential workers trying to cancel her career: "good luck mother."

"We have a lot of time. We are quarantined. If you are not an essential worker … and you are trying to make me look like shit on the Internet, good luck motherfucker. You have nothing else to do, I understand. You have fun. You do that shit,quot; .

She also took time to deny that the chats she was involved in were white supremacist chat rooms.

"There are racist people in and out of the chat," he said. "They happen and they're banned. The idea that this chat room is a white supremacy room, I don't fully understand in any way."

He later admits that he was wrong, but hopes that his fans will give him a second chance.

"If you are a true fan of me, if you are young, my behavior is not something that should always be followed. I am not perfect. I should not be doing nonsense," he said. said. "But also, I have to defend myself instead of making a video that is diplomatically and politically correct … I just don't want to be the person who fucks you." happy is that you are happy and know what the shit is. "

Do you forgive her?