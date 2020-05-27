Home Entertainment DMX calls Kanye West Sunday service

DMX calls Kanye West Sunday service

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9
Logo

Rapper DMX seems to have a problem with Kanye West's Sunday service: He says something about it just doesn't add up.

"In an industry where you don't talk often, I've never been an industry person. It just turned out to be a * gga in the industry, and there's a big difference. Which led me to where I am … I had to keep him with me. It's not so much that I'm a religious person. I'm a spiritual person. I have a relationship with God. When I'm at the bottom, my faith is the strongest. Those moments when God can appear and take you through the hardest times you've been through. When you're fine, you think you don't need anything, "she said according to The Jasmine Brand.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©