DMX calls Kanye West Sunday service

Rapper DMX seems to have a problem with Kanye West's Sunday service: He says something about it just doesn't add up.

"In an industry where you don't talk often, I've never been an industry person. It just turned out to be a * gga in the industry, and there's a big difference. Which led me to where I am … I had to keep him with me. It's not so much that I'm a religious person. I'm a spiritual person. I have a relationship with God. When I'm at the bottom, my faith is the strongest. Those moments when God can appear and take you through the hardest times you've been through. When you're fine, you think you don't need anything, "she said according to The Jasmine Brand.

He continued: "To put it on a date and say, 'Okay, this day I'm going to be touched by God', it doesn't make sense to me. Whenever I touch you, then speak it! Do it! No You're going to do it like this! Like, "Oh, every Sunday, God is going to talk to me." That doesn't make sense. But when you talk to me, trust me, I'll pass it on. "