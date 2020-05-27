Disney World sets its reopening dates for July

%MINIFYHTML3f2048c029350e5ecedbc2955e24180513%

It seems that Mickey Mouse and the rest of them are ready to welcome their visitors. Disney is ready to take the next steps when it comes to reopening its theme parks. On Wednesday, it was announced that its parks are slated to reopen for the first time since they closed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML3f2048c029350e5ecedbc2955e24180514% %MINIFYHTML3f2048c029350e5ecedbc2955e24180514%

According to CNN Business, Disney theme parks plan to start a gradual reopening on July 11th for its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks. The 15th of Julyth Its Epcot and Hollywood Studios will open.

As you can imagine, some security precautions will be applied to make possible the reopening of these theses. All employees and guests will be required to wear face covers and have their temperature taken before entering the park.

Capacity in the park will also be reduced, and fireworks, parades, and any other events that result in large crowds are temporarily suspended. Theme parks will also incorporate cashless transactions by expanding contactless payments. And there will be more hand sanitizing stations added to the parks as well.

Disney world and Disneyland in Anaheim, California, closed in March when coronavirus cases began to rise.

%MINIFYHTML3f2048c029350e5ecedbc2955e24180515%

The plans to reopen Disney World were approved by the Orange County government on Wednesday and are yet to be approved by Orange County Mayor and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94