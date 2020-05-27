Disney World Gets Permission To Reopen July 11, But No Parades, Fireworks – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML9cc0a3ecef46850bffc9af76b853930e13%

%MINIFYHTML9cc0a3ecef46850bffc9af76b853930e14% %MINIFYHTML9cc0a3ecef46850bffc9af76b853930e14%

– In what could provide a template for its West Coast counterpart, Walt Disney World in Florida received permission from local officials to reopen in mid-July, it was announced Wednesday.

Disney's plan was presented and approved by a local task force on Wednesday. Now going to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for final approval.

Disney plans a staggered reopening, with the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom opening on July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Disney senior vice president of operations Jim McPhee told the task force that the parks would open with limited capacity, but did not specify the number of guests who would initially be allowed to enter.

In a statement, the company said that assistance will be managed through a new system that requires advance reservations for entry to the park.

Disney World also plans smaller, smoother openings before July 11, but no details were provided.

%MINIFYHTML9cc0a3ecef46850bffc9af76b853930e15%

Employees and guests will be required to wear face covers and social distancing will apply. Guests and employees will also undergo temperature checks before entering the parks.

Disney employees will need to do temperature checks before going to work, McPhee said. They will also undergo temperature controls at the park, he added.

Fireworks shows, character encounters and greetings and parades will be suspended to meet social distancing requirements, McPhee said.

Shanghai Disneyland reopened to the public on May 11.

Disneyland in Anaheim has been closed since March 14, with no indication of a possible schedule for the reopening. The Disney medical director said earlier this month that the theme park is looking for ways to control guest density, possibly with an app to help people line up for rides and attractions virtually.

However, closing restrictions in Orange County have been slowly easing, which could be a good sign for Disneyland.

BOSS. On Saturday, he received permission from California Governor Gavin Newsom for an expedited reopening process that allows the county to reopen restaurants for in-person meals and retailers for in-person purchases, along with the reopening of offices and manufacturing businesses.

Several shopping malls have reopened to customers. The governor on Tuesday also gave permission for O.C. hairdressers and hairdressers to reopen.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)