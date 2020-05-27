Director Paul Feig blames the failure of the movie & # 39; Ghostbusters & # 39; of women of the & # 39; Antihillary Movement & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML85fc966bd25371516d2803d8d429496b13%

The director of the new version of & # 39; Ghostbuster & # 39; 2016 claims that the failure of the film had something to do with anti-Hillary supporters after his run for president.

Paul Feig has opened up to criticism of her 2016 female "Ghostbusters"restart attracted, insisting Hillary clintonThe bet for the presidency of the United States damaged the film.

The 57-year-old director's announcement in 2015 that he would restart the comedy franchise with a female cast, directed by Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnonand Leslie Jones, received a lot of criticism from fans of the original movies.

Despite high hopes, the film finally underperformed at the box office, and Feig told him Jess CagleSiriusXM shows that the "anti-Hillary movement" played a major role in the film's negative perception.

"I think some really brilliant author, researcher, or sociologist needs to write a book about 2016 and how intertwined we were with Hillary and the anti-Hillary movement, it was only this year when, I don't know, they all went to a boiling point," he explained.

"I don't know if it was having an African American president for eight years that separated them or something like that, but they were ready to explode."

The filmmaker went on to refer to a video from 2015 Donald trump He shared on his Instagram page, where he seemed puzzled by the idea of ​​remaking "Ghostbusters" with an all-female cast.

"By the time I announced in … 2015, when I announced I was going to do it, it started. There's a Donald Trump tape that says, 'Ghostbusters are women now, what's going on?'" Feig continued. .

"Like, it's crazy how people went crazy for women trying to be in power or in positions they weren't normally in. It was an ugly and ugly year."

Meanwhile, a new "Ghostbusters" movie is in the works. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife", which sees the return of the original cast members Bill Murray, Ernie hudson, Sigourney Weaverand Annie Potts, will be released in theaters on March 5, 2021, having been delayed since the release date of July 10, 2020, due to the Covid-19 crisis.