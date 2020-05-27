Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams' daughter Pilar Jhena flaunts a beautiful look – check out her hairs in these photos

Porsha Williams recently created baby Pilar Jhena McKinley on her own verified social media account. Porsha keeps her fans and followers updated on the latest PJ adventures.

Here are some new photos that show baby PJ looking better.

‘Eating cookies and fixing my baby's hair 🥰 What are they doing? 💛 Leaves: @pamperedbyporsha, "Porsha captioned PJ's post.

A follower said, "Oh, Lawd Yaw, you already wear your head or the head of Chile … dayum," and another commenter posted this message: "Her hair is always very well done. Cutie patooty."

One commenter wrote: "You are a beautiful, caring and loving mother in person, as far as I can see, you keep up the good work that no one makes you fall for. PJ is a live doll, she has her hair down ❤️"

Someone else posted this message: "Stop growing a little one that your insta shirt can't handle,quot;, and a follower posted this: "She is so pretty! Thick and pretty! I love seeing pictures of Pilar! Thank you @ porsha4real to share! "

Another follower said, "Omg so cute @ porsha4real you braided your hair," and someone else wrote, "You always have her hair groomed so beautifully."

A commenter said: Ella She is so adorable! And I'm sitting here waiting for the delivery of my pizzas and wings! "And more fans praised this amazing girl.

Another shocked fan can't believe who PJ is growing fast.

As reported at the start of the post, recently, Porsha proudly announced to fans that her daughter has her own official IG page. Of course, her followers couldn't be happier to be able to stay updated all day on what the living doll is doing.

‘Happy Saturday Mistress, thanks @Instagram for my blue check from lil Pooh page Pilar @pilarjhena official page 💝 Sweatshirt: @childsplayclothing @fendi # 14 months, & # 39; Porsha captioned her post.

Ad

PJ has many fans who were obviously delighted with the news.



Post views:

0 0