Demolition of bridges to close part of I-75 in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

– Michigan Department of Transportation contract teams will replace the Milwaukee Street overpass on I-75 in Detroit this year. Due to its current structural condition, the bridge is being replaced prior to other major improvements in the future I-94 modernization project in Detroit.

The first stage of replacement is to remove the existing structure that was originally built in 1969. To accomplish this, both directions of I-75 will be closed between I-94 and M-8 (Davison Expressway) beginning at 9 am p.m Friday, May 29. Both I-75 addresses will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, June 1.

During closure, the posted detour for I-75 Northbound follows I-94 Westbound, M-10 Northbound (Lodge Expressway) and M-8 Eastbound to I-75 Southbound north. Southbound I-75 traffic will use M-8 westbound to M-10 southbound, back to I-75 southbound.

The following ramps will close from 7 p.m. on Friday:

M-8 east and west to I-75 south

Holbrook Avenue to I-75 Southbound

Clay Street to I-75 Southbound

I-94 east and west to I-75 north

Warren Avenue to I-75 Northbound.

All ramps, except Holbrook Avenue to I-75 Southbound, will reopen before 5 am on Monday, June 1. Additionally, crews will close the left lane on I-75 southbound from Clay Street to Piquette Avenue beginning at 9 am Friday to mobilize demolition equipment.

All work on this $ 6.1 million investment is scheduled to be completed in early 2021. Due to the structure's proximity to the I-75 / I-94 interchange, this bridge replacement is part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit involving rebuilding 7 miles of freeway and replacing more than 60 bridges between Conner Road and I-96.

