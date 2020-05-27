Demi Lovato joins forces with the Trevor project for the Pride campaign

Demi lovato he is using his voice for more than singing.

The "I Love Me,quot; singer has a huge platform and is doing what she can for a good cause. The 27-year-old star is joining forces with The Trevor Project to spread a powerful and inspiring message to the LGBTQ + community.

On Wednesday, the organization announced that it will launch the Pride 2020 campaign: "Pride Everywhere,quot;. The campaign is a reminder to all LGBTQ + people that "Pride is not going anywhere, because Pride is everywhere."

While this year's Pride events are completely different and unique compared to previous celebrations in June (due to the Coronavirus pandemic), Lovato and The Trevor Project want to bring some love and light to the community.

"Pride is not just about parades, it is about celebrating what makes our LGBTQ community prosper. It is about finding our strength even in times of challenge, sharing our joy even in times of pain and creating space to express and celebrate about us, " Amit Paley, CEO and Executive Director of the Trevor Project, said in a statement.