Demi Lovato joins forces with the Trevor project for the Pride campaign

Demi lovato he is using his voice for more than singing.
The "I Love Me,quot; singer has a huge platform and is doing what she can for a good cause. The 27-year-old star is joining forces with The Trevor Project to spread a powerful and inspiring message to the LGBTQ + community.
On Wednesday, the organization announced that it will launch the Pride 2020 campaign: "Pride Everywhere,quot;. The campaign is a reminder to all LGBTQ + people that "Pride is not going anywhere, because Pride is everywhere."
While this year's Pride events are completely different and unique compared to previous celebrations in June (due to the Coronavirus pandemic), Lovato and The Trevor Project want to bring some love and light to the community.
"Pride is not just about parades, it is about celebrating what makes our LGBTQ community prosper. It is about finding our strength even in times of challenge, sharing our joy even in times of pain and creating space to express and celebrate about us, " Amit Paley, CEO and Executive Director of the Trevor Project, said in a statement.
Paley continued: "That has been true since the first Pride march 50 years ago, and it's just as true this season. People around the world stay home, but we at The Trevor Project believe it doesn't matter where you are. , you can still find pride. "
In a video shared by the organization, Demi lends her voice (literally) to send a message of power.
"When you see this parade, what do you see?" He asks at the opening. "You see people from all walks of life, who possess their power unapologetically, using it for those who need it."
"You see resistance in a thousand ways. The strength to get up, despite so many reasons to sit down," he adds. "You see imagination at every turn, a brilliance shared by creative minds, writing stories, solving problems, and painting pictures that will become our story."
For those who want to join Demi, The Trevor Project is asking LGBTQ youth and allies to visit the campaign site.
To participate in the fun, all you have to do is use the Pride Everywhere filter for your photos, post them on social media, and share the stories of how you pride yourself in the world. Use the hashtag #PrideEverywhere.
Watch the video above to hear Demi's heartwarming message and to learn more about the campaign.