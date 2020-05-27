Dead horse in Elbert County "execution style,quot; owner says; sheriff's office looking for suspect

%MINIFYHTMLfca471927bd3c0b42f86394aa39e293211%

ELBERT COUNTY, Colorado. "It ripped my heart out when we realized it was a real bullet to the horse's head," said Dan Havens, the owner of Laredo, a 21-year-old horse he had raised since birth.

Havens showed Contact7 Investigates a video taken Sunday before finding his precious horse with a bullet hole in the head.

Last month Havens returned to his barn in Elbert County and realized that something was wrong with Laredo.

"When I got home that day I saw my horse here," Havens said, pointing to an area outside of Laredo's place in the Barn. Laredo lay in the mud. "I started brushing the side of his face and that's when I noticed the bullet hole between the ear and the eye," Havens said. He added that it is when reality sets in, "I was surprised."

By legal definition, you cannot murder a horse. Crime is considered animal cruelty. But by virtually any other sense of the definition, the story of Laredo's death is a murder mystery.

