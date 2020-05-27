DC Mayor announces official reopening of economy on May 29

#Roommates, another major US city. USA He made the decision to open its economy after the coronavirus outbreak, and this time it is the mayor of Washington, D.C., Muriel Bowser, recently announced that the city will officially begin its first phase of reopening this week.

@ FOX5DC reports, Mayor Muriel Bowser outlined the official three-phase reopening process for D.C. as it tries to ease the restrictions in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Phase one of the reopening includes a long list of requirements and guidelines to be followed by all residents, and it is still recommended to work from home alongside restaurants that reopen with outdoor seating, physical distancing, and other safety measures.

Tables must be six feet away, and no more than six people can be seated at each table, bars and nightclubs remain closed, DC non-essential retailers can provide sidewalk, front door pick-up service or delivery. Hairdressers and salons can reopen with safeguards and spacing in place. The service is limited to one client per stylist. However, nail salons, gyms, playgrounds, swimming pools, recreation centers, and indoor / outdoor gatherings will remain closed.

Other guidelines for Phase One DC include: K-12 preschool and adult education will be conducted with distance learning only, higher education may be conducted with limited on-campus activities, summer camps remain Closed, houses of worship must continue to perform virtual services or congregate with groups of less than 10 people, and non-essential shared transportation is still discouraged despite public transportation that meets adequate demands and allows for physical distancing. Regarding health services, health care providers can offer outpatient services and procedures as long as they do not place a burden on hospital capacity.

Mayor Bowser said this regarding the reopening of D.C.

"The end result, and what we want to emphasize, is that this virus is still in our city, in our region and in our country. We still need to focus a lot on identifying who has COVID-19, who has been exposed to COVID-19, and making sure those people isolate themselves so that we can stop the spread of the virus in our city. The test is how we do that. And we know that more people will move. We want to emphasize that if you need an exam, do it. ”

If Phase One is carried out successfully, other phases will be introduced in the coming months.

