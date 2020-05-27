David Adefeso teaches fans about creating a corporation to protect assets

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso continues his financial posts on social media and is giving valuable advice to fans about finance. People really appreciate this, especially since we are in the midst of a pandemic that triggered a massive global crisis.

Check out a recent post that he shared online.

‘Establishing a corporation to protect your assets You don't have to be rich or wealthy to have the desire to protect the assets you've worked for from the dirty hands of creditors and others who have their eyes on your money. There are many ways to protect your assets, one of the best is to establish a corporation. Whether you operate a real estate agency, a hair salon, a restaurant, or a boutique, you should consider creating a corporation. Here's why … "David captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘This is amazing. I wish I could have my husband consult you. Is that possible. Thanks for the great work, "and another follower posted this message:" This guy gives good advice, I really need to see him more. "

A commenter exclaimed: ‘Wow … Great information !!! I will make sure to subscribe to your YouTube channel! "And another follower said," You learn something new every day, thank you! "

Here's another post that David shared and his admirers appreciated: ‘Using trusts to protect your assets Of all the ways to protect your assets, trusts are the most versatile and diverse. Whether it's stocks, your life insurance policy, your tithes and other charitable gifts or even your home, there is a Trust for just about anything; so don't be shy … if you need one, go find one … "

An enthusiastic follower said this to David: ‘Thank you for sharing your knowledge with us. I learn a lot watching your videos. "

David has also been teaching his fans how to choose the best actions.



