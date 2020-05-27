Davenport owner says it's ready to reopen as soon as it's safe – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLda67454bdcb58b0eb07f3f5e143d2ab113%

– While the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to reverberate throughout the economy, perhaps the most affected workers have been those in the service industry.

"It hit us like a truck," said Nigel Davenport, owner of the Davenport restaurant in Encino. "Three days ago, we were at full capacity, and then the health department shut us down."

Davenport said that after building the brand for the past three years, the decision to close entirely was a difficult one.

"Most of it was consideration for the health of my staff," he said. "Let's not just make takeout for the sake of business. Let's make everyone safe, everyone get their benefits and unemployment. I'd rather reopen on a date when I see a horizon."

But now, as Los Angeles County slowly begins the reopening process, restaurant owners like Davenport have to adapt to a new way of operating.

"We have an advantage at this restaurant," he said. "We have a large outdoor patio, and we have different rooms and we can naturally distance ourselves socially."

And while questions remain about how the restaurant will have to change its operations in the future, Davenport said he and his team were prepared to address them.

"We have an action plan on all of those things," he said.

That doesn't mean reopening is a straightforward process, though, especially if Davenport has to decrease its capacity.

"The economy of any restaurant doesn't work at 25%, it just isn't built that way," he said. "Partnerships will be needed … to overcome this."

Davenport said it is prepared to weather the storm until it is completely safe to reopen, but that once they get the green light, the restaurant will be operational again and serve the community immediately.

"I have confidence in the brand," said Davenport. "I have confidence in the restaurant. I know we will get through this."

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to request state approval to authorize the reopening of more businesses, such as restaurants and beauty salons, though the county health official may add additional restrictions to such operations.