Daphne Oz reveals 50-pound weight loss 9 months after giving birth

Daphne Oz You are opening up about your postpartum weight loss journey.
On Wednesday, the health and wellness expert revealed that she has lost 50 pounds nine months after welcoming her daughter. Giovanna "Gigi,quot; Ines.
Going to Instagram to show her transformation, she explained that she has been able to lose weight by switching to healthy eating habits, noting that she is on her way to reaching her ideal weight.
"I've lost nearly 50 pounds since I gave birth to Gigi 9 months ago," she shared, along with a mirror selfie of herself showing off her slim frame. "I still have a way to go, but my goal is to feel strong in my skin, energetic for my children and loving the way my clothes fit has been my guide. I have had these goals in the back of my mind for the entire turmoil and stress of the past few months, because historically for me it would have been such an easy way to slip back into old emotional eating habits. "
As a WW ambassador, Oz acknowledged working with a WW coach to find the healthiest approach to losing weight, adding: "My app @ww and amazing coach Lisa have been an incredible extra support to help me take the Smartest decisions possible: The accuracy of The Program is based on the millions of people it has already served, and these railings help me to be honest in complete food freedom (those points are ours to spend as we please! "
In August, Oz revealed that she and her husband John Jovanovic, who are already parents of Philomena6 Jovan, 4 and Domenica, 2 years old, she had received baby Gigi with an exciting announcement.
"Our beautiful girl is here! Giovanna Ines Jovanovic (Gigi!) Joined our family on Wednesday August 14, 2019 at 9:03 p.m. and our hearts and hospital beds have never been so full." MasterChef Junior The judge wrote, posting a photo of the Jovanovic family together.
Before welcoming her bundle of joy, Oz spoke about her difficult pregnancy with People and how she prioritized her physical condition at all times. "This has been my most difficult pregnancy, physically," she told the store. "But trying to feel good in my skin, whether it's finding little ways to take care of myself or finding clothes that fit me, has made a huge difference."
Months after Gigi's arrival, The happy cook The author shared some of her advice on how to fit into a workout while juggling being the mother of four, and shared that she had gotten into a "really great pace of doing that half hour,quot; every other day for various fitness activities. . "I really tried to stay active during my pregnancies and I have older children to pursue," she told E! News in February. "It's not that I totally fell out of shape, but I think that continuing to remind yourself of ways to give yourself back is great."
