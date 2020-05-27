Daphne Oz reveals 50-pound weight loss 9 months after giving birth

Daphne Oz You are opening up about your postpartum weight loss journey.

On Wednesday, the health and wellness expert revealed that she has lost 50 pounds nine months after welcoming her daughter. Giovanna "Gigi,quot; Ines.

Going to Instagram to show her transformation, she explained that she has been able to lose weight by switching to healthy eating habits, noting that she is on her way to reaching her ideal weight.

"I've lost nearly 50 pounds since I gave birth to Gigi 9 months ago," she shared, along with a mirror selfie of herself showing off her slim frame. "I still have a way to go, but my goal is to feel strong in my skin, energetic for my children and loving the way my clothes fit has been my guide. I have had these goals in the back of my mind for the entire turmoil and stress of the past few months, because historically for me it would have been such an easy way to slip back into old emotional eating habits. "