Dallas County Reaches 9K Coronavirus Cases After Reporting 190 More, 2 New Deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services reported 190 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

That brings the total count of cases in Dallas County to 9,188. including 213 deaths.

The two additional deaths include:

A 60-year-old man from Garland who died in an area hospital. He had high-risk underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Mesquite and had high-risk underlying health conditions.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization that reported employment, more than 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a wide range of occupational sectors affected, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy , lifeguards and other essential functions.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, two thirds have been under 65 years of age. and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions.

Diabetes has been a reported high-risk underlying health condition in approximately one third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total of 213 deaths reported to date, more than a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued the following statement regarding the latest numbers:

The indicators that the public health committee is using to determine our level of threat in the color-coded table are hospitalizations, emergency room visits for COVID-19, and ICU admissions for COVID-19. They stay flat.

To move to a lower threat level, doctors tell me that we need to see a 14-day decrease in those three factors that have unfortunately not materialized yet. I hope that with the modest decline in cases we've seen in the past 2 weeks, we will begin that decline in hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and emergency room visits soon.

Again, how well we perform as a community depends heavily on all of us making good personal responsibility decisions, avoiding crowds, keeping a 6-foot distance, and wearing a face-covering cloth as a quintessential American value of kindness to others when we are on public transportation or visiting businesses.

Good hygiene is also extremely important. Remember, the best way to stop the spread is #StayHomeSaveLives.

