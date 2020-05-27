Customers accuse FedEx Ground of delaying shipments for weeks – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The weather is not the only thing that leaves these people warm.

%MINIFYHTML5f0a1b29b92511ec54b4c112205754cf14% %MINIFYHTML5f0a1b29b92511ec54b4c112205754cf14%

"I would never use Fed Ex again," said FedEx customer Tricia Rush.

They accuse FedEx Ground in Oak Park of poor customer service and fail to deliver packages on time.

"We came here last week. They didn't have the package and then we're here again and she says the packages are in the trailers so they don't know when they will be leaving the trailers, "said Tiffany Moor, a FedEx customer.

Customers say they are fed up with FedEx after numerous attempts to pick up packages that end in disappointment.

"It is as if I reorder these things or wait to receive them, but they cannot tell me when I will receive them," Moor said.

Information about late deliveries was shared on social media where frustrated comments flooded the deadlines accusing FedEx Ground of delaying shipments for weeks.

%MINIFYHTML5f0a1b29b92511ec54b4c112205754cf15%

On Tuesday, customers voiced concerns to staff at the Greenfield location looking for answers and packages, but left without receiving any.

"Everyone is very frustrated. It's like you can't do anything. You are just sitting here and you cannot get your package and they are not willing to help you," said Rush.

FedEx corporate officials say the company is working to restore service levels.

The shipping agency released a statement saying in part: FedEx Grounds is experiencing an increase in package volume due to the growth of e-commerce during the current pandemic that has resulted in temporary delays in service for some packages in the Oak Park area .

Customers are encouraged to continue to track orders online.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related