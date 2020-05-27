CU Buffs lose assistant basketball coach to Arizona State

%MINIFYHTML0b5b3999c84bf4354e9dabfb6670412d13%

Colorado men's basketball assistant coach Anthony Coleman returns to the state of Arizona.

On Tuesday, CU head coach Tad Boyle confirmed to BuffZone that Coleman will leave the Buffs after a season to return to Pac-12 rival Sun Devils. The news was first reported by 247Sports.com.

CU was hired by CU on April 26, 2019, after three seasons on the staff of the state of Arizona. Now he will return to the staff of head coach Bobby Hurley.

"It's something he and I had probably talked about in the last week when the opportunity arose," Boyle said. Frankly, it was a financial decision. They offered him a significant salary increase and decided to accept it, which obviously no one disliked. He is doing what he thinks is best for his family and is leaving here on good terms. We wish him the best. "

For Boyle, who recently completed his tenth season as CU head coach, this is just the fifth time he has had a switch between his three assistant coach positions.

"(Replacing Coleman) is something I'm going to take my time on, especially given the circumstances and the moment and what we're going through with this COVID situation," Boyle said. "I don't feel like I need to move quickly. Our program is in great shape, the recruitment of the class of 2020 is done, so we will make decisions for the foreseeable future. I certainly have some ideas on who I would like to go to."

Associate Head Coach Mike Rohn has been with CU for Boyle's 10 seasons and assistant Bill Grier has been with the Buffs for four seasons. They can both train the court guards or players, so Boyle doesn't care that the next assistant has a particular area of ​​expertise. Coleman trained on the Buffs court, which Rohn had done the previous nine years.

"I want a boy who can train; I want a boy who can recruit; I want a guy who can relate to the players, "said Boyle. “I want a boy who can do a scouting report; I want a boy who can train, who can train the game of basketball. "

Although Coleman was on the show for only one season, Boyle said he was a good addition to the staff.

"He did a good job and our players certainly loved him and enjoyed being around him," said Boyle. "He fit in very well with our staff."