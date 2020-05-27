CU Buffs lose assistant basketball coach to Arizona State

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
Colorado men's basketball assistant coach Anthony Coleman returns to the state of Arizona.

On Tuesday, CU head coach Tad Boyle confirmed to BuffZone that Coleman will leave the Buffs after a season to return to Pac-12 rival Sun Devils. The news was first reported by 247Sports.com.

CU was hired by CU on April 26, 2019, after three seasons on the staff of the state of Arizona. Now he will return to the staff of head coach Bobby Hurley.

