Crowds in downtown Los Angeles protest the death of George Floyd – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLa5f433c5885637e6a6025bfd363d2c3614% %MINIFYHTMLa5f433c5885637e6a6025bfd363d2c3614%

– Protesters gathered in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon to protest police violence.

The L.A. Chapter Black Lives Matter shared news of the protest at 211 W. Temple St, the L.A. County District Attorney's Office. Jackie Lahey. Other groups are suspected to have responded to the demonstration as well.

Many of the people wore masks and observed physical distancing.

The protest comes after the death of George Floyd, who passed out with the knee of a Minneapolis city police officer pressing against his neck. Floyd died hours later in a hospital.

Protesters occupied part of Highway 101, with at least one person injured after falling from a CHP cruise ship that they boarded during the demonstration.

%MINIFYHTMLa5f433c5885637e6a6025bfd363d2c3615%

The video of Floyd's arrest was released Tuesday on social media. While lying on his stomach on the road, Floyd repeatedly says that he cannot breathe, recalling the last words of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after being held in a suffocation by a NYPD officer.

RELATED: Video of Fatal Arrest Shows Minneapolis Officer Kneeling on George Floyd's Neck for Several Minutes

Officers involved in Floyd's arrest, identified by the city of Minneapolis as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung, have been fired.

They were called to the Powderhorn neighborhood of Minneapolis after a report that someone tried to use a forged document at a deli. Police initially said Floyd was resisting officers and appeared intoxicated.

Floyd's death has sparked demands for justice across the country.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for the release of body camera images in Floyd's arrest and is also asking the officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck to be charged.

The FBI, the Minnesota Department of Criminal Learning and the Hennepin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.