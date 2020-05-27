Cristiano Ronaldo's longer hair is giving sports fans a longing

Twitter, John Peters / Manchester United via Getty Images
Talk about a big setback.
On Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo He invited fans to a selfie to show off his new hair and served great nostalgia in the process. Looking pensively into the camera, you can see the soccer pro, who is known for his shorter, sleeker hairstyle, making locks longer than usual, letting his wavy locks loosen.
Curious to see how fans would react to his new look, Ronaldo shared the snapshot for Twitter, writing, "Approved?" Almost instantly, his fans pointed out that he reminded them of the hair he used to have back when he was only 18 years old playing for Manchester United.
"Old Christian is back," wrote one fan, sharing a photo of the 2003 Portuguese athlete. Another chimed in, tweeting, "IS OLD RONALDO RETURNING?" Giving the longest strands their stamp of approval, another fan wrote: "Approved. We have just been reminded of your younger version of United."
In April, Ronaldo shared a video of his lifelong love. Georgina Rodriguez helping him clean his mane with a haircut at home. Sitting patiently while shaving his cut, the father of four seemed excited that his hair returned to normal.
"Stay home and stay stylish," she captioned the video and added the hashtag "#stayhomestaysafe."
Like Ronaldo, many celebrities have been receiving haircuts from loved ones in their homes while continuing to practice social distancing. Earlier this month, Chris Pratt received a helping hand from his wife Katherine Schwarzeneggerwho gave the Jurassic world starring in a "damn good,quot; haircut after removing most of the length.
And recently Miley Cyrus, who has just released her avant-garde "modern mullet,quot; chop, transformed her boyfriend Cody SimpsonThe hair from a buzzcut to a mohawk. Excited to show off her work, she snapped a photo of herself and the Australian singer, writing, "Matching Mohawks."
