Cristiano Ronaldo's longer hair is giving sports fans a longing

Talk about a big setback.

On Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo He invited fans to a selfie to show off his new hair and served great nostalgia in the process. Looking pensively into the camera, you can see the soccer pro, who is known for his shorter, sleeker hairstyle, making locks longer than usual, letting his wavy locks loosen.

Curious to see how fans would react to his new look, Ronaldo shared the snapshot for Twitter, writing, "Approved?" Almost instantly, his fans pointed out that he reminded them of the hair he used to have back when he was only 18 years old playing for Manchester United.

"Old Christian is back," wrote one fan, sharing a photo of the 2003 Portuguese athlete. Another chimed in, tweeting, "IS OLD RONALDO RETURNING?" Giving the longest strands their stamp of approval, another fan wrote: "Approved. We have just been reminded of your younger version of United."