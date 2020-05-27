Court Confirms Colorado Polis Governor's Power To Change Voting Initiative Rules

%MINIFYHTML9b5fcc5234934657e9ed56e3788fe35613%

%MINIFYHTML9b5fcc5234934657e9ed56e3788fe35614% %MINIFYHTML9b5fcc5234934657e9ed56e3788fe35614%

A Denver District Court judge ruled Wednesday against a challenge to the Colorado governor's executive order that makes it easier to collect signatures for the fall voting measures.

Governor Jared Polis issued an order earlier this month suspending some requirements for proposed voting initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorized the secretary of state to create temporary rules to allow signatures for ballot matters to be collected by mail or email. Email submitted signatures must be physically signed, but can then be scanned and returned via email.

Colorado Concern business group and board member Dan Ritchie filed the lawsuit, alleging that Governor Jared Polis overstepped his authority. They also named Secretary of State Jena Griswold in the lawsuit.

Even before issuing his order, Judge Robert McGahey predicted at last week's hearing that any decision he made would likely be appealed and would leave a higher court to decide.

McGahey said in his order that Polis' emergency power to suspend rules during the pandemic applies to any state agency.

He differentiated the court's decision not to allow candidates to enter the ballot that they did not collect enough signatures, saying the changes to the signature collection rules are technical and do not require strict compliance.

%MINIFYHTML9b5fcc5234934657e9ed56e3788fe35615%

McGahey also said there are ways to verify signatures without having to sign petitions in person.

"Given the strong culture and history of the initiative and the referendum process in Colorado, the court order requested by the Plaintiffs would harm the public interest by negatively impacting the fundamental right of citizens to the initiative and the referendum as provided by the Constitution from Colorado, "he wrote.

Colorado Concern disagrees with the judge's decision and is planning next steps, said president and CEO Mike Kopp.

"The Supreme Court has made this clear even very recently: Safeguards that protect the integrity of ballot qualification processes are very much the country's law, even in extraordinary times like these," Kopp wrote in a statement. "And they should be well: protecting the integrity of the citizens' initiative process is a clear interest of the state and of all citizens during good times and bad."

In a statement, Polis said citizens' constitutional rights should not be sacrificed in a pandemic.

"Today's court ruling is a victory for the right of the people of Colorado to present ideas to be voted on by their Colorado peers, an important part of our system of government that is open to people of all political convictions to promote good ideas, "he said. .