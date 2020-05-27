Court Confirms Colorado Polis Governor's Power To Change Voting Initiative Rules

A Denver District Court judge ruled Wednesday against a challenge to the Colorado governor's executive order that makes it easier to collect signatures for the fall voting measures.

Governor Jared Polis issued an order earlier this month suspending some requirements for proposed voting initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorized the secretary of state to create temporary rules to allow signatures for ballot matters to be collected by mail or email. Email submitted signatures must be physically signed, but can then be scanned and returned via email.

Colorado Concern business group and board member Dan Ritchie filed the lawsuit, alleging that Governor Jared Polis overstepped his authority. They also named Secretary of State Jena Griswold in the lawsuit.

Even before issuing his order, Judge Robert McGahey predicted at last week's hearing that any decision he made would likely be appealed and would leave a higher court to decide.

McGahey said in his order that Polis' emergency power to suspend rules during the pandemic applies to any state agency.

He differentiated the court's decision not to allow candidates to enter the ballot that they did not collect enough signatures, saying the changes to the signature collection rules are technical and do not require strict compliance.

McGahey also said there are ways to verify signatures without having to sign petitions in person.

"Given the strong culture and history of the initiative and the referendum process in Colorado, the court order requested by the Plaintiffs would harm the public interest by negatively impacting the fundamental right of citizens to the initiative and the referendum as provided by the Constitution from Colorado, "he wrote.

