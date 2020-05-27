Costa Rica legalizes same-sex marriage, first in Central America

Image: Getty Image: Getty

On Tuesday, Costa Rica became the first Central American country to legalize same-sex marriage, CNN reports.

The journey to marriage equality has been a long one. men 2014, officials of the Costa Rica social security system reforms unanimously approved that would give same-sex couples the same rights as heterosexual couples in health care issues, including the ability to make medical decisions, visitation rights and insurance coverage. Four years later, in August 2018, the Costa Rican Constitutional Court ruled that laws that prevent same-sex marriage were unconstitutional and discriminatory, with a warning that the law could be changed within 18 months. (How The bbc reported, the failure came to the chagrin of evangelical legislative members.) Instead, two years later, the country has officially recognized marriage equality.

%MINIFYHTMLe3b3be0b56d3031aabf6baca0303411a15%

“Today, Costa Rica officially recognizes same-sex marriage. Today we celebrate freedom, equality and our democratic institutions, "said President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, who explicitly exploited pro-LGBTQ platformhe tweeted. "May empathy and love be the compass that guides it allows us to move forward and allow us to move forward and build a country that has room for everyone. "

Ssexual marriage is legal in other Latin American countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Uruguay, and 18 states in Mexico, but Costa Rica is the first country in Central America to install equality in marriage.

Get 20% off sunscreen products at Lookfantastic to perfect that summer …

Human Rights Watch hopes that other countries in the area will do the same. "In Guatemala, for example, an invoice Incprogress seeks to keep same-sex marriage illegal. In Panama, legislators proposed a constitutional amendment in October 2019 that defines marriage as between a man and a woman ", the organization reported In its announcement of Costa Rican legislation, "Beyond Central America, Costa Rica's path to marriage equality can inspire commitment to human rights laws and their institutions."