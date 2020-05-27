Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from May 27, 2020 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6ec70ec049faca289b914ebb19fbb46214% %MINIFYHTML6ec70ec049faca289b914ebb19fbb46214%

%MINIFYHTML6ec70ec049faca289b914ebb19fbb46215%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Health officials in Minnesota are closely watching the number of intensive care beds available in the state as they are filling up with COVID-19 patients and those recovering from elective surgeries. As of Tuesday, 258 COVID-19 patients were in the ICU, and the ICU capacity in the Twin Cities was 87%.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic:

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.