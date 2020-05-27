Colorado legislature will not allow testimony by phone or video

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
<pre><pre>Colorado legislature will not allow testimony by phone or video
%MINIFYHTML76d23899893670b4987e3e3fb356708b13%

%MINIFYHTML76d23899893670b4987e3e3fb356708b14%

If you want to speak to Colorado lawmakers for the next few weeks, you should do so in person.

House and Senate leaders, Democrats, in each case, confirmed Tuesday, when the General Assembly met for the first time since the coronavirus forced a shutdown in March, that legislative committees will not accept testimony from video witnesses. or phone.

This will be more relevant in a couple of weeks, when the legislature is expected to dig into a couple of dozen new bills related to the coronavirus response. His legislative work this week is mostly about removing the bills that were left on the calendar when the Capitol closed 11 weeks ago, either because the bills cost more than the state budget can pay now, or because Democratic lawmakers They do not believe that the bills are priorities for their time.

"We are not doing any remote testimony. You are allowed to testify in person," said Bella Combest, a spokeswoman for the Senate Democrats. "We are encouraging people to present written testimonies if they cannot come."

%MINIFYHTML76d23899893670b4987e3e3fb356708b15%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here