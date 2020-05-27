Colorado legislature will not allow testimony by phone or video

%MINIFYHTML76d23899893670b4987e3e3fb356708b13%

If you want to speak to Colorado lawmakers for the next few weeks, you should do so in person.

House and Senate leaders, Democrats, in each case, confirmed Tuesday, when the General Assembly met for the first time since the coronavirus forced a shutdown in March, that legislative committees will not accept testimony from video witnesses. or phone.

This will be more relevant in a couple of weeks, when the legislature is expected to dig into a couple of dozen new bills related to the coronavirus response. His legislative work this week is mostly about removing the bills that were left on the calendar when the Capitol closed 11 weeks ago, either because the bills cost more than the state budget can pay now, or because Democratic lawmakers They do not believe that the bills are priorities for their time.

"We are not doing any remote testimony. You are allowed to testify in person," said Bella Combest, a spokeswoman for the Senate Democrats. "We are encouraging people to present written testimonies if they cannot come."

Until the closing of mid-March, lawmakers were allowed to request remote testimony of their bills, and there were 10 different sites across the state that were available for that purpose. But those sites are all on college campuses and currently staffed, Capitol Hill leaders say.

That means anyone who can't attend Denver to testify this session has only one option: submit a written testimony via leg.colorado.gov/testimony.

House and Senate leaders have said they intend to allow certain lawmakers to vote remotely for the next few weeks, but have not yet set the rules to allow that.

Lawmakers are also exempt from social distancing rules on Capitol Hill. Any member of the public entering the building must wear a mask and maintain at least 6 feet of space from others. Lawmakers are not required to do any of those things, and in fact, many Republicans were seen on the floors of the House and Senate Tuesday without masks.