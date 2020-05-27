Colorado confirms 1,135 deaths from COVID-19 as positive cases about 25,000

%MINIFYHTMLc7af1bf69943a85af154feac99baba3613%

Colorado health officials reported Wednesday that 1,392 people who had contracted COVID-19 have died since the state's new coronavirus was first confirmed, and that death certificate data shows that 1,135 deaths were directly due to the virus. .

That's an increase of 40 deaths from people who had the virus and 21 additional deaths directly linked to COVID-19 during Tuesday's accounts, though there is a delay in reporting deaths to the state health department, particularly data from the death certificate.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently updated the way it reports deaths related to the new coronavirus, listing the total number of deaths the person had the virus as well as the number of deaths that have been attributed directly to COVID-19 on a death certificate.

There have been 4,196 people hospitalized since the outbreak was confirmed in the state in early March, although only 362 people were hospitalized with symptoms of the disease as of Tuesday afternoon, state data shows. Those are the lowest hospitalizations since March 30, when 358 people were in the hospital for COVID-19. At least 39 people since Tuesday have either gone home or been transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center.

In addition, as of Wednesday, 339 critical care ventilators were used across the state, compared with 463 a month ago, according to state data.

To date, 24,767 people have tested positive or believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, although health officials have said they believe the actual number is closer to 167,000.

Authorities recorded 4,397 tests Tuesday when the state increases its capabilities to better track the virus. The testing rate [77.2 tests per 100,000 people per day] is much higher than before in the pandemic, although health experts say 152 tests per 100,000 people is the daily number needed to safely control the outbreak.

Governor Jared Polis said Tuesday that the state now has the supplies and capabilities to screen 8,500 people a day, about 4,100 more tests than Tuesday's total.

Much of the testing has focused on senior facilities and other care homes, although Polis announced last week that anyone in the state who shows symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested for free. Authorities have confirmed outbreaks at 271 contained facilities across the state, including nursing homes, jails, and factories. That's four more than the day before.

The state health department announces new daily totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state.

