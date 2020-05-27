College Football 2020: Top 25 preseason rankings, bowling projections, all Americans and more

%MINIFYHTML60e5df76b2321b39bebe755c6910a07e13%

The 2020 college football season has yet to be determined due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Sporting News, like most fans, hopes for the best. We are releasing our preseason content in hopes that we will have soccer in the fall, even if the games don't start on time.

Now on to business: This is the seventh year of the era of college football games. Alabama and Clemson have claimed two national championships in that stretch, and Ohio State and LSU each have one. Is there a school that can join that exclusive fraternity in 2020?

This year's semifinals are January 1 at the Rose Bowl Game and the Sugar Bowl. The college football championship is scheduled for July 11 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

SN will have the top 25 preseason rankings, bowling projections, Heisman contenders, preseason All-Americans and more to prepare for, we hope, for next season.

COVID-19 and college football

COVID-19's impact on college football remains the primary conversation about college football. What alternatives are there in terms of the start date and format for the season? The SEC and Big Ten will allow voluntary trainings with student soccer athletes on June 8, although that is the first of many logistical hurdles remaining between now and the start of the season. SN will keep you posted on those developments, including whether fans will be able to attend the games this fall.

College football rankings: SN preseason top 25

Sporting News released its preseason top 25 after spring football was canceled, and there are familiar names at the top of the list. Clemson, Ohio State, and Alabama rank first three. Georgia, seeking its first national championship since 1980, is at number 4. The defending national champion LSU is number 5. SN also searched other publications to form a composite top 25.

Clemson Ohio State Alabama Georgia LSU Oregon Oklahoma Notre dame Penn State Florida Brown Minnesota Texas Oklahoma State Michigan Wisconsin Texas A,amp;M Utah North Carolina Cincinnati Arizona State Louisville Kentucky UFC Boise state

Ranking of the Best Quarterbacks for 2020

Who are the best quarterbacks in college football? Top of the list is easy: Trevor Lawrence of Clemson, who has played in the last two games of the PPC championship, and Justin Fields of Ohio State, who was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2019, rank first two, respectively. But there are surprises among our top 25 quarterbacks. In addition, SN also analyzed the best transfer quarterbacks for 2020, which includes Jamie Newman of Georgia.

The best games without conference

Suppose the games continue as planned and everyone on FBS can start on time. There are 13 amazing no conference games on the calendar for September. Ohio State in Oregon and Texas at LSU are among those high-priced games we hope to see. What games made the cut?

Bowl Projections for 2020

Sporting News will launch bowling projections for the 2020 season this week, including the College Football Playoff and New Year's Day 6 selections. Last year, SN chose Clemson, the state of Ohio, Alabama and Texas to form the PPC. What four schools will make the cut this season?

All preseason americans

Sporting News is one of five media used to determine the consensus of all Americans at the end of the college football season. We also have our annual All-America preseason team underway, a roster that could include star players like Clemson, running back Travis Etienne and LSU receiver Ja & # 39; Marr Chase, among others.

Coaches Ranking 1-130

One of SN's favorite pieces of the season is to rank the FBS coaches 1-130. It's a roster that usually starts with Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, but where do the other active coaches with national championships fit in: Ed Orgeron, Jimbo Fisher, Mack Brown and Les Miles? That list, always subject to a low-season debate, is coming soon. In the meantime, catch up with all the freshman coaches by 2020.