CNBC Anchors Participate in Air Crash Over Coronavirus Toll – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7c95441cbad6121f440e935a1b61b54e13%

CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin and Joe Kernen squared off on air Wednesday over the price of the coronavirus, an unusual fight even by cable news standards.

%MINIFYHTML7c95441cbad6121f440e935a1b61b54e14% %MINIFYHTML7c95441cbad6121f440e935a1b61b54e14%

Kernen had accused Sorkin of "panicking" about COVID-19 and its consequences. "You panicked about the market, you panicked about COVID, you panicked about the fans, you panicked about the PPE, you panicked about going out again, you would panic if we ever got back to normal," he said. .

But Sorkin replied: "Joseph, you were not scared by anything!" Sorkin said. “100,000 people died, Joe, and all you did was try to help your friend the President. That is what you did. Every morning in this program. Every morning on this show, you've used and abused your position, Joe. You have used and abused your position.

"That is totally unfair," said Kernen. “I am trying to help investors remain calm. Keep their heads. And it turned out that that's what they should have done. "

%MINIFYHTML7c95441cbad6121f440e935a1b61b54e15%

"Make the news," Sorkin replied.

"I wasn't arguing to sell your shares, Joseph. I was arguing about people's lives," Sorkin said, and then added, "I beg you to make the news, Joseph, please."

A spokesperson for the network did not immediately respond to a request for comment.