CNBC anchors enter a screaming match for coronavirus and actions

Two CNBC anchors Squawking box lived up to the "squawking" part of his nickname on Wednesday morning thanks to a shouting match about COVID-19 and its impact on stocks. Despite the increase in the number of covid-19 deaths and the 38.6 million unemployed Americans, the market is enjoying a maximum of three months after a sharp decline, news that sparked a setback between hosts Andrew Ross Sorkin and Joe. Kernen.

The nearly two-minute screaming match started when Kernen suggested that the government's response to the covid-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 5.6 million people worldwide and left over 100,000 dead in the United States, he panicked and was premature. He referred to the recent rebound in the stock market to conclude that the world and his colleague, Sorkin, reacted greatly to the virus. Sorkin, in return, hinted that Kernen was trading with nearsighted investors, and President Trump"That they have been more concerned with actions than with American lives."

"You panicked for the market, you panicked for the greedy, you panicked for the fans, you panicked for the PPE, you panicked for going out again …" Kernen said.

"And Joseph, you didn't panic anything"Sorkin said." Joseph, a hundred thousand people are dead. A hundred thousand people died, Joe, and all you did was try to help your friend the president, that's what you did. Every morning on this show! Every morning on this show you used and abused your position, Joe! You used and abused your position!

"That is totally unfair," said Kernen. "I'm trying to help investors stay calm, keep their heads. And it turned out that that's what they should have done."

You know what, Joseph? Make the news.

"If they had listened youAndrew …

"I wasn't arguing to sell your shares, Joseph! I was arguing about people's lives! That's the point."

The couple went back and forth, with Sorkin pointing out the immediacy of the pandemic's human cost, while Kernen's assessment of the pandemic's global economic and emotional burden could be summed up as "shit happens."

Sorkin "begged" Kernen to go to a news segment, which only resulted in plus Screams.

Kernen was given the last word, insisting that the United States is at the low end of per capita deaths, and that the covid-19 panic "did not help any investor at all."

"It is terrible that we have lost a hundred thousand lives, it is terrible," Kernen said, without sounding particularly broken. "But it was never like that, that we were not going to return, that we were not going to return to normality."

Maybe normalcy is within the reach of investors glued to CNBC and can really analyze the complex world of stocks and bonds, but for millions of average Americans, normal is a long way off, and the renewed strength of the Dow Jones Industrial Average doesn't change a thing. .