LOS ANGELES (AP) – The state of California filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Up News Info, Disney, and the producers of the long-running series "Criminal Minds," alleging that the show's director of photography engaged in rampant sexual conduct against crew members for years.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing says the show's production team knew about and condoned the behavior of cinematographer Gregory St. Johns during the 14 years he spent in "Minds criminals, "and shot more than a dozen men who resisted his unwanted groping and sexual harassment.

"With the help of the defendants, St. Johns created an intimidating, hostile and offensive work environment without control in the set of Criminal Minds," the lawsuit alleges.

The popular crime proceeding, which ran on Up News Info from 2005 to earlier this year, was co-produced by Up News Info and Disney-owned ABC Signature Studios.

Those three entities along with producer Entertainment Partners, several of the show's producers, and St. Johns themselves are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which seeks late payment and other damages for the team members who were fired.

Emails sent to representatives of defendants seeking comment were not immediately returned.

The state agency began an investigation in March 2019 and found that St. Johns had engaged in a pattern of unwanted sexual contact, including groping for the men's genitals and buttocks and kissing and caressing the neck and shoulders. "S t. Johns's behavior was rampant, frequent and open," the lawsuit says.

He unfairly criticized, condemned social ostracism and publicly embarrassed those who resisted him, the lawsuit alleges, and executives who oversee the program routinely approved the layoffs he recommended.

The complaints to human resources did not result in significant discipline against St. Johns, and the investigations of the corporate defendants were futile and designed to hide the misconduct, the lawsuit says.

St. Johns was fired in 2018 after a story on Variety detailing the complaints from the crew members.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

