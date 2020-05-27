Christian rocker Jon Steingard & # 39; no longer believes in God & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML1cb5528acc6a678ecf49acb0c50dc09811%

Christian rock band leader Hawk Nelson claims he started having trouble with the Bible after finding a passage that seemed "really oppressive to women."

Jon Steingard, the leader of the Christian rock band Hawk Nelson, has admitted that "he no longer believes in God".

The 36-year-old son of a pastor visited Instagram to reveal that his faith had been shaken in recent years, but told fans he was not "looking for a debate" with his revelation.

"I was terrified to post this for a while, but it seems like it's time for me to be honest," he wrote. "I hope this is not the end of the conversation, but the beginning … After growing up in a Christian home, being a children's pastor, playing and singing in a Christian band and having the word & # 39; Christian & # 39; in front of most things in my life: now I am discovering that I no longer believe in God. "

Explaining further, Steingard wrote that he once spoke to his father about a passage in the Bible that bothered him because it seemed "really oppressive to women."

"For me, that was less like the message of the loving God that most Christians believe in now, and more like the ideas that would have been present in the culture at the time," he continued. "A male-dominated society where women were treated less as equals and more as property."

His doubt in the Bible sent him into a "sting" that caused an onset of depression. And although Steingard "has emerged from that dark place now," he said he hopes that sharing his story will help other people experience similar doubts about their spiritual beliefs.

"Now I don't think there is anything wrong with us," he concluded. "We just didn't believe, and we were too scared to admit it to ourselves. So in that sense, we have a tremendous sense of relief now. I hope writing this contributes to that relief."

After Steingard's Instagram post, his bandmates Hawk Nelson, Daniel Biro, Micah Kuiperand David NiacarisThey released a statement praising him for being honest about his feelings and saying that his mission to "inspire and encourage all people with the truth that God is FOR them and not against them" will continue.

"God is still FOR Jon and still matters," they said. "Why? Because that truth doesn't change just because we question it."