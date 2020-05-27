Chrissy Teigen reveals her COVID-19 test was preparation for a reverse breasts job

%MINIFYHTML9aae664febd811a2b1765b498a6466e113%

Declaring that she is about to undergo surgery to remove her breast implant, John Legend's wife shares with fans that she would like to be comfortable and be able to close a dress of her size.

Chrissy Teigen plan to reverse a breast job so you can feel more comfortable.

The 34-year-old author, television personality and model decided to reveal everything about her upcoming surgery after fans questioned her about a video of a recent test for coronavirus, which she posted online.

Teigen, who posted to Instagram on Tuesday, May 26, revealed that she would not be able to continue removing the implant if she was not tested for COVID-19.

"So I posted a covid test on Twitter as I will be undergoing surgery soon," he explained. "A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosy!) So I'm going to say it here: I'm pulling my tits out!"

Chrissy, who is married to the singer / songwriter John LegendShe added, "They've been great to me for many years, but I've gotten over it. I wish I could put on a dress my size, lie on my belly in sheer comfort! No problem! Don't worry about me! Everything all right ".

"I will still have breasts, they will only be pure fat."

Recently, Teigen first opened up to undergo breast implant surgery when she was a 20-year-old swimsuit model, and told Glamor UK: "It was more than just a swimsuit issue. I thought: & # 39; If I am going to pose, lying on my back, I want them to be happy!

"I just filled them in to make them rounder and firmer. I had a quarter cup of 'tear' in the bottom and filled the chest line."

She admitted that her feelings towards her implants have changed now that she is a mother of two.

"You have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I'm screwed," she explained. "I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have an elevator. I think you're supposed to replace them (implants) every 10 years. But when you have kids you think about (the risks of) surgery and I think, ' This is not the way I want to die, in breast surgery! & # 39; "