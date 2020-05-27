Chrissy Teigen: My breast implants are being removed!

Chrissy Teigen visited Instagram to reveal to her fans that her breast implants are being removed, she says she is "out of date."

"Hello, hello! So I posted a covid test on Twitter, as I will be undergoing surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosy!), So I'll say it here: I'm getting my They turned out well! They have been great for me for many years, but I got over it, "he published along with a photo of his topless.

