Chrissy Teigen: My breast implants are being removed!

Chrissy Teigen visited Instagram to reveal to her fans that her breast implants are being removed, she says she is "out of date."

"Hello, hello! So I posted a covid test on Twitter, as I will be undergoing surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosy!), So I'll say it here: I'm getting my They turned out well! They have been great for me for many years, but I got over it, "he published along with a photo of his topless.

He then detailed all the things you can expect after the implant removal.

"I'd like to be able to close a dress of my size, lie on my belly in pure comfort! No problem! So don't worry about me! All right. I'll still have breasts, they'll only be pure fat. Which is all." a tit first. A bag of silly and miraculous fat. ❤️ "