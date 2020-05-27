Chris Cuomo has funky things in his blood job after the coronavirus

While Chris Cuomo they have already fought the coronavirus, the fight is not over for him.
On Tuesday night, nearly four weeks since he announced he had tested negative for the virus after testing positive the previous month, the CNN presenter revealed that he is not completely free of the disease.
"People who have been through this have strange stories to tell and not many excellent responses from doctors to strange things in their blood tests. I am one of them," he said on his self-titled show. Cuomo Prime Time.
"I still have weird stuff with my lungs. I haven't gone back to where I was before I had the virus, but I can work. I can hang out. I can relate to my family. I will be able to donate plasma, which I want to do. with you together to show the audience how it works if people can do it. But I'm not 100 percent and there are strange things in my blood test that doctors say is what they see in people who have had COVID, so it scares me a little bit. "
However, Cuomo is comforted by the fact that he is not alone in experiencing such residual effects.
"Condescension is a word for a reason and people like to suffer together, so as long as there are other people who have the same kind of funky blood tests, I will keep taking it one day at a time."
Governor of New York Andrew CuomoThe younger brother is not the only one in his family who has been affected by the coronavirus. His wife of almost two decades, Cristina CuomoHe tested positive for coronavirus, as did his 14-year-old son, who is now feeling well.
"Mario was healed, Bella + Carolina was safe and I am very grateful for the positive side," wrote the mother of three on Instagram on May 5. "More family time, to have antibodies and to be able to donate.
