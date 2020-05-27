Chris Cuomo has funky things in his blood job after the coronavirus

While Chris Cuomo they have already fought the coronavirus, the fight is not over for him.

On Tuesday night, nearly four weeks since he announced he had tested negative for the virus after testing positive the previous month, the CNN presenter revealed that he is not completely free of the disease.

"People who have been through this have strange stories to tell and not many excellent responses from doctors to strange things in their blood tests. I am one of them," he said on his self-titled show. Cuomo Prime Time.

"I still have weird stuff with my lungs. I haven't gone back to where I was before I had the virus, but I can work. I can hang out. I can relate to my family. I will be able to donate plasma, which I want to do. with you together to show the audience how it works if people can do it. But I'm not 100 percent and there are strange things in my blood test that doctors say is what they see in people who have had COVID, so it scares me a little bit. "