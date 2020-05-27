Chris Brown's baby Aeko Brown already protects his mother, Ammika Harris, in new outdoor photos

Since travel restrictions were put in place, Chris Brown, 30, and his baby, Ammika Harris, 26, have been separated.

The singer was quarantined in California while the model lived in Germany with her baby, Aeko Brown.

Ammika has been flooding her main social media account with her son's best photos and videos to uplift the spirit of his fans and also to give Chris an update on his son.

This week Ammika finally went out to sunbathe with Aeko because Germany has lifted her order to stay home. Aeko made sure to give some bad looks as if she was telling people to stay away from her mother.

A fan had this reaction: "He is the most adorable I have ever seen." Lil catori looks like "yes my mom so what?"

Another commenter said, "Look at Dad's twin! 💜💜💜The first photo that looks like Aeko,quot; don't even try to come talk to her 😭🤣❤️ ".

This sponsor replied: "He is absolutely beautiful! OMG he's half your size already! He has that,quot; I wish you did! "Face."

A fourth follower revealed: "Don't mess with A,amp;A😂 a Scorpio and a Taurus together means don't play with em❤️".

This supporter shared, "It's a perfect match between you and Chris. The average mug😫 cuties ❤️. Your facial expressions are priceless."

It was recently revealed that Aeko's parents are reconnecting.

A source said Hollywood life: "Chris and Ammika have definitely reconnected during this quarantine because they can focus on each other without so much distraction from the outside world. Chris and Ammika were going through a lot when she went to Germany, so being isolated has allowed them get to know each other again. They've always been FaceTiming so Chris can see Aeko and get updates on how his son is doing, but he and Ammika are connecting more too, and this time it's actually been really good for them. "

The expert person went on to explain: “Chris and Ammika have become much more aware of each other through this isolation from each other than would likely be the case if it had not happened at all. They are both taking the way of working together for Aeko's benefit, and flirting from afar has definitely made the saying, "Absence grow affection," something they are really taking seriously. He has been very fluent and pleasant between them with all the circumstances, since they are solving everything in a positive way ".

Chris could give this relationship another chance.



