Chris Brown celebrates his daughter's royalty's sixth birthday with a surprise

On Tuesday, Chris Brown showered her daughter Royalty lovingly to celebrate his sixth birthday, and even surprised the adorable boy with a special gift.
Excited to play on his daughter's big day, the "Forever,quot; singer joined his ex Nia Guzman for Royalty's birthday festivities, which included lots of balloons and candy. After helping the hour girl blow out the candles on her pink "R,quot; cake and serenaded it with "Happy Birthday," Brown revealed her gift, which was a bird cage with two birds in it. The sweet moment was captured on video by Guzmán, who documented the big surprise in his Instagram Stories.
"Ro Ro asked for birds and she got birds. Oh my gosh," she said as she recorded Royalty's surprised expression after receiving her gift. "Ro Ro, we have a zoo. Officially we have a zoo, baby. Happy birthday."
To commemorate the b-day milestone, Royalty also had a birthday-themed photo shoot, which Brown and Guzman proudly shared on Instagram.
In it, she can be seen rocking a white dress and a golden birthday crown while holding the "I love you,quot; sign in her hand. Showing her love of fashion, she also posed for a photo wearing a multi-colored tulle dress, which featured tons of sequins and bows to add glamor.
Making sure Royalty really felt the love, Brown, who is also father and son Aeko Catori, 6 months old, took Instagram to share a sweet tribute in honor of her little girl. "YOU ARE THE BEST PART OF ME!" the proud father shared, along with two photos of him and Royalty together. "DA QUEEN … let's go up … I WANT EVERYONE TO KNOW! HAPPY BIRTHDAY @missroyaltybrown # ROROBIG6,quot;.
For his part, Guzmán wrote: "Royalty … my queen. My world. My heart. My life. You really are SIX! You make your family proud! WE ARE TURNING ALL THE WAY!" In another post dedicated to the birthday girl, she added: "God chose me to be this amazing little mom of souls! #BigSix … I caught you!" He also wrote: "Nothing in this world could be as beautiful as you. #BigSix,quot;.
