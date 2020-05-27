Chris Brown celebrates his daughter's royalty's sixth birthday with a surprise

We have a special birthday in the house!

On Tuesday, Chris Brown showered her daughter Royalty lovingly to celebrate his sixth birthday, and even surprised the adorable boy with a special gift.

Excited to play on his daughter's big day, the "Forever,quot; singer joined his ex Nia Guzman for Royalty's birthday festivities, which included lots of balloons and candy. After helping the hour girl blow out the candles on her pink "R,quot; cake and serenaded it with "Happy Birthday," Brown revealed her gift, which was a bird cage with two birds in it. The sweet moment was captured on video by Guzmán, who documented the big surprise in his Instagram Stories.

"Ro Ro asked for birds and she got birds. Oh my gosh," she said as she recorded Royalty's surprised expression after receiving her gift. "Ro Ro, we have a zoo. Officially we have a zoo, baby. Happy birthday."