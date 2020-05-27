‘Catherine The Great’ Producer New Image Restructurings Top Team – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML52edea631f2a4ec82c53baf6d47b917013%

EXCLUSIVE: New Pictures, the All3Media-backed Drama Producer Behind Series Like HBO Catherine the Great and Starz " The Spanish princess, has restructured its senior team.

Willow Grylls has been named Co-CEO alongside Charlie Pattinson, while Elaine Pyke has been named Creative Director.

Grylls was one of the co-founders of New Pictures alongside Pattinson and Pyke. Has produced executive series including BBC / Starz drama The missing, BBC Drama / Cinemax Rellik and BBC Drama / Netflix Requiem. She was recently involved in White House Farm, the ITV drama that garnered over 8 million UK viewers earlier this year and will air on HBO Max later this year, and is an executive producing a three-part drama. Des starring David Tennant.

Elaine Pyke, who was also a co-founder of the company, has produced executive series including those on Netflix. The inocents and drama from channel 4 Indian summers. Prior to New Pictures, she was a drama director on Sky and a channel director on Sky Atlantic.

Upcoming projects for New Pictures include a second season of the drama Sky Cobra, who is expected to find a home in America soon, a second season of Starz. " The Spanish princess and drama from channel 5 The deceived

Charlie Pattinson said: "Elaine and Willow's creative excellence is an integral part of New Pictures' success." Willow has also been an equal part of New Pictures' corporate running for some time. After an incredibly busy year with five shows in production, this change formalizes this evolution as we enter our next phase of growth. "

Willow Grylls added: “New Pictures is a home for entertaining and stimulating drama with bold and distinctive voices. Charlie, Elaine and I are a great team. I am really excited about what the three of us can accomplish in the next leg of the New Pictures journey. "

Elaine Pyke said: “The future is very bright for New Pictures with an incredible variety of shows both in development and on the way to production. It has been an extraordinary seven years working with Willow and Charlie and I know that the next seven will be even more as New Pictures continues to confirm as a leading international script production company. "