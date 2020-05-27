Carrie Underwood claims to have an & # 39; honest conversation & # 39; with God after multiple miscarriages

%MINIFYHTML03ca57f3cb4c95fef0dfe86ff6d7472713%

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Something in the Water & # 39; He talks about his personal issues in & # 39; Mike and Carrie: God & Country & # 39 ;, a new four-part series for the faith-based organization I Am Second.

Up News Info –

A pain" Carrie Underwood She confronted God in an "honest conversation" after suffering multiple miscarriages before welcoming her second child last year (19).

%MINIFYHTML03ca57f3cb4c95fef0dfe86ff6d7472714% %MINIFYHTML03ca57f3cb4c95fef0dfe86ff6d7472714%

Country superstar and her husband, retired ice hockey player Mike fisherShe became a family of four with the arrival of baby Jacob, a little brother to her five-year-old son Isaiah, but her journey to parenthood the second time was filled with pain when Carrie suffered three devastating losses along the way.

The couple talked about personal issues in "Mike and Carrie: God & Country," a new four-part series for the faith-based organization I Am Second.

In a teaser for the show, Mike admits that "he always wanted lots of children," while Carrie wasn't sure how she would handle motherhood.

Explaining her thoughts before her first pregnancy, she says, "I was never good to other people's children. Why would I be good to one of mine?"

%MINIFYHTML03ca57f3cb4c95fef0dfe86ff6d7472715%

All of that changed when Isaiah was born, but the stars later struggled to increase their offspring, and the misery of miscarriage really tested Carrie's faith.

"You have all these mountain tops, but we haven't had a lot of valleys like this," Mike shares, as Carrie, holding back tears, reveals, "I had a candid conversation with God. It hurt and I told him how I felt." .

<br />

"Mike and Carrie: God & Country" will premiere online on Wednesday, May 27, and the musician, who has been open about his fertility battles in the past, hopes his story will connect with viewers.

"We wanted to do this to share part of our personal journey in the hope that viewers will draw inspiration from it, and perhaps even go one step further in seeking a relationship with God," Carrie tells Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Fans can watch the weekly series at https://www.iamsecond.com/.