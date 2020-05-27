Can virtual reality help sports fans experience game day in a post-COVID-19 world? – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML656dfe05c9f04a685c44f85d9b01517713%

"If I really want to establish a feeling that I'm there, then I have to have a certain capacity to make the decision to go forward, backward, turn around and do that, for there to be a response. The response capacity and that resonance must be established and maintained to make it feel like a live event. " – Jessica Brillhart, Director of the MxR Laboratory (mixed reality) of the USC Institute of Creative Technologies.

What will sports and sports fandom be like in a post-COVID-19 world? While states in America and countries around the world continue to reopen, the big gatherings are still not a start. Sports events and live concerts of yesteryear, in which tens or hundreds of thousands of fans gathered in a stadium, seem to be far away.

At the moment, it's fine, with fans eager to see live action, even if that means empty stadiums with just the players on the field. But at some point, the live stream of a game without fans may seem creepy or not entirely complete. You just have to look as far as the recent John Ourand piece for the Sports Business Journal discussing network executives who want to channel crowd noise to their broadcasts.

By seeking the experience of the stadium atmosphere, is it possible that virtual reality can fill the void?

"There are many broadcasts and clubs that have already experimented with virtual reality, in particular clubs like Manchester United and Juventus, for example," said Dr. Alex Fenton, professor of Digital Business at the University of Salford Business School in the UK . “United and Juventus created applications within Oculus. And then broadcasters like Sky (Sports) and Netflix are offering virtual reality experiences. These appear to be an added value to the subscription rather than paying for separate matches. "

In the United States, the Minnesota Vikings created their own app, "Vikings VR,quot; inside the Oculus store a few years back to give their fans that added perspective. But headphones, while useful for gaming and some interactive experiences, are probably out of reach for the everyday sports consumer. Prices start at around $ 200 and go up from there depending on the model. But they are not the only way to get the experience of a stadium or game in a virtual environment.

Jessica Brillhart, director of the USC Institute for Creative Technologies MxR Lab, points to AR (augmented reality) audio as a way to bridge the gap for fans who can't make it to the arena who still want a game-day experience. . Before joining the USC MxR lab, Brillhart's Vrai Pictures introduced a space audio platform called Traverse at South by Southwest in 2019 that allowed users to move through a space playing a mix of Elvis Presley's song. " Power of My Love "from various points of view. As a user moved through space, zooming in or out on different parts of the Presley band, the volume and sounds they heard emulated what it would be like to walk through the studio while the song was being recorded.

You can see how that kind of experience would be translatable into sports. Brillhart points out that players could have a microphone, in a similar way to what they have now, but then assigned to the room the fan is in, allowing them as they use the app to move to or from different players at points on the field. . . Or, in another case, sports leagues could take the number of people watching your broadcast and use that information to deliver a soundscape that emulates what it would sound like in a stadium packed with so many people.

“You can tell with any kind of live broadcast how many people are watching and say 10,000 people are watching a particular game. Know that the data increases the crowd level by an amount x, ”said Brillhart. “So you really listen to a realistic interpretation of the data on the number of people who are there. You're finding new ways to think about what an audience is. "

Imagine for a minute that you are in the stadium of your favorite team. The sounds that come with that, from the cry of the show vendor (shows, bring your shows here!) To the growing tension in the crowd as a close scoring opportunity develops, it could all theoretically be programmed within an app to increase the visual experience. . And all the consumer would need is a phone and headphones.

Similarly, Beyond Sports, a Netherlands-based virtual reality company, is approaching the launch of an app that would allow fans to design their own visual experience to allow them to insert a virtual avatar of themselves in the virtual world. .

"I think what will change after COVID is that there is also a new generation that is intensifying as Generation Z's turn increases and they will start spending money on sports." I think the biggest game changer will be in that. It is not just that the coronavirus has happened to them, it is that they like to consume completely different sports from the previous generation. I think that's what we're taking advantage of rather than just having a virtual reality experience, "said Sander Schouten, CEO and co-founder of Beyond Sports." Basically, what we're going to launch soon here in the Netherlands and then it will spread across the world is that we are going to have virtual worlds where you can interact, interact in a different way, tailor-made for a Gen Z environment. "That is, if you want to be the star of the show, you simply add your own virtual character with your own face to that environment and then you can share it like you did that final shot to win the game. "

Schouten's company is focused on preparing their next application for the Generation Z experience, but they are also in the virtual reality space from a transmission perspective. They have worked with Sky Sports and NBC Sports, among others, to present new viewpoints and perspectives to viewers that allow a greater appreciation of the speed of action on the field.

Thinking of new ways to engage the audience is something that Dr. Fenton and his colleague Professor Andy Miah, President of Scientific Communication and Future Media at the University of Salford, have thought about a lot. For Miah, the current crisis makes him wonder if the relationship between fans and their favorite players / sports will change in new ways.

"How do you make sure that people feel like they are having fun and have a worthwhile experience? And that they are happy to pay for it clearly, but at least they keep coming back," Miah said. "I guess we can see a lot of how this works in Formula E racing, it's quite instructive with the idea of ​​increasing fans. If you are a spectator of Formula E racing, you can cheer on the driver who you think is the best and those who receive the greatest joy will receive a performance boost inside the car. It's really fascinating to me right now how this challenging situation could lead to a completely different relationship between athlete and spectator. "

We've already seen examples of that in the various eSports tournaments that leagues have been hosting to entertain fans in their absence. The NBA and ESPN celebrated the 2K League with NBA players. In Europe, there was the Quarantine Cup, with soccer stars from various clubs playing in a FIFA 20 tournament to determine a champion.

But, part of the experience that still needs to be worked on is the social aspect. As a fan, attending a game can be as much about the tailgate or pre-game festivities as it is about the game on the field. How does virtual reality capture that? It is a harder nut to break.

"It's a difficult situation where you can really replicate the exact environment of the stadium? There is the whole pre-game thing when you walk to the stadium and, depending on age, have a couple of drinks. You go, you have the stadium experience in the stadium and you do all these moves. Can it really have the same thing? "asked Konstantin Dieterle, head of business development for Beyond Sports. "Either it's something you don't just try to copy it into, or you can tell them a story where it is,quot; hey, this is something extra. "That's something we're trying to do. It's not just,quot; hey here's the substitute, put on your helmet virtual reality and it's like I'm in the stadium "because, in the end, it won't be the same,quot;.

Dr. Fenton agrees, saying that while there is some experimentation with virtual reality experiences, it tends to be more like an additional experience to the normal presentation.

"The technology is not quite here yet, but it could be something the next version of Google Glass has where it has holograms in an augmented reality experience," said Dr. Fenton. "But I don't think the technology is where you can sell season tickets or individual tickets in a virtual reality experience."

Professor Miah agrees, though she notes that, like the folks at Beyond Sports, it's worth considering what the next generation of sports fans will want from their visual experience in the process.

“The experience of being in a stadium is a multisensory experience in which your attention can wander in different directions. I think virtual reality is certainly an alternative experience, "said Miah. "I think one of the things we need to consider is not so much what today's viewer enjoys or sees as their traditional gaming experience, but the kind of habits that younger people who are the next generation of viewers are developing." I think we can see that there is an expectation that it will be a digital offer around sports. Just going and looking is not enough. People feel like they want to share and are involved to some degree. ”

As with most real-world problems, there is no perfect solution. But, a combination of these technologies can give us an idea of ​​what the future may be for fans.

"I think the highest fidelity visual, while excellent, is not necessarily what we are trying to get, which is the feeling of another person's presence. I think another person's presence is not as photorealistic as we think, it's more about the energy, the sounds, the way they resonate with you, there are a lot of things going on, "said Brillhart. "There's something where audio like how the general fan gets into things, the box sits like something more high-tech." You can also take advantage of things like web VR or even incorporate different views on your phone. It's going to be a game of a couple of different technologies, but they have to be accessible and they have to be a low barrier to entry. "

