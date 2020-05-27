Call your host dad Alexandra Cooper criticizes Peter Nelson in the first episode of the new podcast

the Call your daddy Presenter Alexandra Cooper is officially hosting the notorious podcast on her own, a New York Post report revealed today. On Wednesday, Alexandra released her first solo episode of Call your daddy after his separation with Sofía Franklyn.

The 25-year-old podcast host shared the story of how it all happened with Peter Nelson and Sofia, and the New York Post claims that she was relentless in her choice of words. Entitled, "The Funeral," Cooper explained how things quickly went downhill with Sofia, and also how Scooter Braun got involved.

In addition, Cooper revealed details about how HBO Sports executive Peter Nelson got involved in the process, and even called it "creeper." According to Cooper, his last communication with Sofia was "horrible,quot;.

She says that Sofia said some things to her that were so vicious that she couldn't imagine saying them about a friend. The host explained his thoughts towards Peter Nelson in detail, accusing him of being a typical "(man) with these big names."

Peter allegedly tried to inject himself into the podcast and direct it the way he thought fit.

According to Cooper, when Scooter got involved, she didn't even know who he was or why he was there. The presenter says Sofia tried to involve all of these great players in the game who didn't know much about the show and only regarded it as a financial asset.

Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini says Braun is an old friend of hers and Scooter didn't understand what was happening in the situation. He was just trying to help. Cooper had a lot to say about Nelson, whom she and Frankly called "Suitman."

Alexandra believes Peter was trying to quit his job on HBO and start his own podcast company.

With all that said, Cooper urged his fans to be kind to Sofia. There is no need to relentlessly intimidate her on the Call your daddy affair.



