Busch passes Cindric on OT – Up News Info Detroit

Kyle Busch normally celebrates his victories by climbing to the top of his race car and bowing before the crowd.

But with no fans attending Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday night due to the coronavirus pandemic, Busch passed the tradition after passing Austin Cindric in the final lap of overtime to claim his 97th victory in the Xfinity Series.

"It felt a little strange," Busch said. "I think he could have bowed to the camera."

After a collision involving multiple cars sent the race into overtime, Cindric had a great restart in overtime and bested Busch for the lead from the inside lane. But Busch recovered, driving for Cindric in the final stretch of the last lap and hoping to win the 18th overall race at CMS.

"I thought choosing the exterior was the right way, but it obviously wasn't. I don't know," Busch said. "Those guys fought a whale tonight on the reboots. I guess I'm not good at it anymore. "

Cindric thought he had beaten Busch.

"To almost beat one of the best in the business on worse tires, I never got up, I never got up until I knew it was over," said Cindric. "I really wanted to win."

Busch has won 210 overall races in the three best NASCAR series, the most of any driver.

Daniel Hemric overtook Cindric for the second. Cindric finished third followed by Ross Chastain and Justin Allgaier.

Busch appeared to be in control of most of the race winners in the first two stages, but was penalized for speeding in the pit row with 38 laps to go, leaving him in 10th place.

But Busch was far from finished.

He fought back across the field with the help of a series of strong restarts in all six precautions during the last 45 laps.

Busch regained the lead with 10 laps to go, but almost gave it all in overtime.

"I was surprised (Cindric) had a pitch as good as him," Busch said. "On that reboot, it happened to me and he said, 'Oh man, I don't know if I can get back to him,'" Busch said, but Cindric let go a bit between turns one and two and Busch was able to make a pass.

Busch drove a No. 54 Toyota sponsored by the 2020 class of Appalachian State University.

"I hope this cheers you up, we win one for you," Busch told App State students who were unable to hold a traditional graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus.

Busch has been in the middle of seven races in 11 days at Darlington and Charlotte since NASCAR returned to action after being sidelined for two months due to the coronavirus.

It was a difficult night for Darlington winner Chase Briscoe, who finished 20th.

Looking for his third win of the season in the Xfinity series of the season, Briscoe was penalized for an uncontrolled tire and speeding on pit lane, then suffered damage to his car after hitting the wall with 45 laps to when Timmy Hill's engine exploded. Things went from bad to worse when he sustained damage to the right front of his car with 28 laps to go.

Jeffrey Earnhardt came out of his pits too soon and ended up turning a lap with a jack wedged under his car.

It was the second of four races in four days on the 1 1/2 mile track in Charlotte.

Brad Keselowski won the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night in overtime after a belated caution flag cost Chase Elliott an almost certain victory. The Truck series returns to the track for the first time in more than three months on Tuesday night, followed by another Cup race on Wednesday.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

