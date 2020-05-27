Britney Spears was quarantined for two weeks at the request of the ex-husband.

%MINIFYHTML29c9af7c6c8f6914fcdaa2c09f597d5711%

Kevin Federline reportedly insisted that the hitmaker & # 39; Toxic & # 39; He has isolated himself before seeing his two children since visiting his family in Louisiana in late April.

Britney Spears He reportedly spent two weeks in full quarantine to see his two children.

According to TMZ.com, the star visited her family in Louisiana in late April before returning to Los Angeles, and her ex-husband. Kevin Federline He insisted that he isolate himself before visiting his sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13.

Sources say the gossip website Kevin has been homeschooling teens since mid-March, when California schools closed to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Informants add that Britney had no trouble accepting her ex's request and was quarantined for two weeks, according to advice from health experts for those who fear they have been exposed to the coronavirus, and has since seen her children. twice at home, spend a few hours with them during each visit.

Hits creator "Toxic" and Kevin were married in 2004, but they separated in 2006, formally divorcing the following year, when he was awarded sole physical custody of both children.