British advancement BAFTA expands to take talent from the US USA, India and China – Up News Info

BAFTA Breakthrough Brits, the showcase of rising talent in film, gaming and television stars that has promoted Florence Pugh and Letitia Wright in recent years, is expanding significantly to welcome applicants from the US. USA, India and China.

Under the updated moniker BAFTA Breakthrough, the initiative is receiving applications on Wednesday (March 27) for its US component. USA And the UK, and it will open in India and China later this year.

A total of 20 individuals will be selected from the United Kingdom, 10 from the USA. USA And an undetermined number of the other two territories.

Netflix is ​​financially supporting the scheme, and that backing has enabled global expansion, BAFTA said (not including China, where the transmitter is not available).

Selected applicants will receive individualized tutoring, as well as access to BAFTA events and networking opportunities. Mentors in the past include Olivia Colman, Brad Pitt, and Barry Jenkins.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year's iteration will lean more on video meetings and remote networks than before, though all of those selected will show up together in 2021.

Since its launch in 2013, the scheme has selected more than 100 participants, including Josh O’Connor, Malachi Kirby, and Jesse Buckley.